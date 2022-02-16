iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the January 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SUSC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,332. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $28.17.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.