iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the January 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SUSC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,332. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

