iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,100 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the January 15th total of 352,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

GNMA opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.30. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.031 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.