iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,400 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the January 15th total of 180,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.96 and a 1 year high of $54.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

