iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $103.73

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $103.73 and last traded at $103.77, with a volume of 26704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.83.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.44.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.166 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBB)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
