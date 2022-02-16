iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $103.73

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $103.73 and last traded at $103.77, with a volume of 26704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.166 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 210,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after buying an additional 168,959 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,431,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

