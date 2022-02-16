iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.28. 14,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,392. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.30 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

