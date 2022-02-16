iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $64,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,093,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,316,000 after acquiring an additional 251,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,152,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,409,000 after acquiring an additional 588,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,493,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,221,000 after acquiring an additional 319,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,111,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,960,000 after acquiring an additional 154,808 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,051,000 after purchasing an additional 139,955 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

