iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Stake Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 97.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 52,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

