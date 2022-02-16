iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the January 15th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:RING opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $33.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.331 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,492,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter.

