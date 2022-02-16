iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the January 15th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
NASDAQ:RING opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $33.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.331 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
