iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Trading 0.7% Higher

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.70. 16,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 28,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $929,000.

