iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Trading 0.7% Higher

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.70. 16,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 28,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
