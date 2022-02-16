iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,797,000 after purchasing an additional 51,652 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB opened at $247.92 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $210.50 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.98.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.