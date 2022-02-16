iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

IVV stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.34. 289,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,063,706. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $373.26 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $461.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

