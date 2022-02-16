iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Shares of XIU stock traded down C$0.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 573,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,878. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$26.88 and a 12-month high of C$33.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.78.
About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
