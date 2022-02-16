iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of XIU stock traded down C$0.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 573,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,878. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$26.88 and a 12-month high of C$33.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.78.

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

