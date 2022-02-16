ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITT. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

NYSE:ITT opened at $88.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

