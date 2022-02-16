Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $478.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce sales of $478.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.00 million and the highest is $479.50 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $433.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

Shares of JKHY opened at $168.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average is $166.47. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $143.61 and a 12-month high of $179.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,239,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,187,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

