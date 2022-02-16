Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$4.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $168.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,416. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $143.61 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,861,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

