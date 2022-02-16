Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mattel, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mattel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.59.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

