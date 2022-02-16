Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEY. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.76.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

