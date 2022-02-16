Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Performance Food Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the food distribution company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $53.14 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 161.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,624 shares of company stock valued at $737,227. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

