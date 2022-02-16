Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Shares of JFBC stock remained flat at $$22.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for The First National Bank of Jeffersonville. It offers commercial banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. Its products include deposit, savings, loans, credit cards, mortgages. and other. The company was founded on January 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, NY.

