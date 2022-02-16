Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.20

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JEL stock opened at GBX 620 ($8.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 615.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 603.48. Jersey Electricity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 505.25 ($6.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 634.85 ($8.59).
Jersey Electricity Company Profile
