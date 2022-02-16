Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.20

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JEL stock opened at GBX 620 ($8.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 615.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 603.48. Jersey Electricity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 505.25 ($6.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 634.85 ($8.59).

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company offers energy solutions and services for enterprises to switch their heating and cooling systems from fossil-based fuels to electric; and building services, including design, installation, and maintenance services, which cover heating systems, electric works, plumbing services, air conditioning, low energy and LED lighting, renewable systems, commercial refrigeration, and maintenance services.

