Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Shares Up 10.1%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.26 and last traded at $19.26. Approximately 20,482 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 5,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52.

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

