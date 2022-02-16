JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 92.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,520,000 after acquiring an additional 667,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 78.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 74,489 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.12.

Shares of JBLU opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.