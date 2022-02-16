JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) announced a dividend on Monday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JLEN opened at GBX 105.80 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.03. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97.05 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 117 ($1.58). The stock has a market cap of £699.90 million and a P/E ratio of 12.16.

In other JLEN Environmental Assets Group news, insider Hans Joern Rieks bought 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £98,800 ($133,694.18).

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

