John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Down 52.9% in January

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the January 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of HPS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. 92,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,296. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.