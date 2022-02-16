John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.06

Shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.06 and last traded at $51.06, with a volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.72%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

