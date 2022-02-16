Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $336,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.36. 58,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,305,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average is $74.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

