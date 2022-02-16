Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $28,440,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 54.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL stock opened at $250.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $148.56 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

