Joseph N. Sanberg Acquires 357,143 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg purchased 357,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,002.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Blue Apron stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $12.76.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.26). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.
Blue Apron Company Profile
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.
