Joseph N. Sanberg Acquires 357,143 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg purchased 357,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,002.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Blue Apron stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $12.76.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.26). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

