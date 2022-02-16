JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target to GBX 34

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 37 ($0.50) to GBX 34 ($0.46) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENQUF. Barclays cut EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF remained flat at $$0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

