JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) Plans GBX 1.10 Dividend

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON JPEI opened at GBX 109 ($1.47) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.54). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.31. The firm has a market cap of £119.46 million and a P/E ratio of 4.86.
