Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KALU opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.19. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $87.91 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -115.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently -342.22%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $37,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock worth $297,831 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

