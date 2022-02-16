Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $87.91 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -115.03 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -342.22%.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $37,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock worth $297,831. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KALU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

