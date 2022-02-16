Katalyo (KTLYO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.0592 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $633,544.55 and approximately $22.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Katalyo has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00045205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.14 or 0.07127543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,091.83 or 0.99984954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00048461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00050604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.