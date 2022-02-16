KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the January 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 739,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
KDDIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup downgraded KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KDDI presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of KDDI stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 110,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,071. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. KDDI has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of -0.02.
About KDDI
KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.
