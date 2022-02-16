KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the January 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 739,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KDDIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup downgraded KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KDDI presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KDDI stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 110,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,071. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. KDDI has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of -0.02.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

