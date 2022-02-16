KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $21.12

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.12, but opened at $20.31. KE shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 16,703 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 112.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of KE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

