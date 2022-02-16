Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 892 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.21. 58,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,219. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

