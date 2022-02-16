Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $603.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,447. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $549.59 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $614.80 and a 200-day moving average of $692.48. The stock has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $758.38.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.