Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.10 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

Shares of COF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,385. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.21. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $115.31 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.