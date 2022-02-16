Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.90 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after buying an additional 1,226,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,807,000 after buying an additional 125,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,633,145 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.81. 32,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.75 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

