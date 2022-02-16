Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 11,646 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,646 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 118,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 478,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 477,625 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,139,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

