Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,630 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,944 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $123,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $4.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.29. 834,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,374,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

