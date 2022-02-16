Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 52.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 369,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 59.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded up $3.66 on Wednesday, hitting $246.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.79. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.13 and a 1-year high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.