Keyera (TSE:KEY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Keyera (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB raised Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.82.

KEY stock traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 619,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,869. The firm has a market cap of C$6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.31. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$24.17 and a 52-week high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

