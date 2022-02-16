Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.500-$1.560 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.50-1.56 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KEYS opened at $169.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.70. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,133,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.31.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

