King DAG (KDAG) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $24.29 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, King DAG has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

