Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,178 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.14% of Kismet Acquisition Two worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAII. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KAII opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

