Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KTYCF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. decreased their price objective on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

KTYCF opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Kits Eyecare has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

