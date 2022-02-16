KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

KKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

