KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,610 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.69% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $601,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,438,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,834,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,176 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

NYSE KKR opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

