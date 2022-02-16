KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

NYSE:KKR opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

